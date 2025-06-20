INFRASTRUCTURE, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi says government cannot be angry with the American government for deciding to cut aid to Zambia. On Tuesday, United States Ambassador to Zambia Michael Gonzales said the massive development assistance that the US had provided to Zambia and other countries was never intended to go on forever. In an interview, Thursday, Milupi said government was thankful for the help the USAID had given to the country over the years. “He is the ambassador for the United States, so he is the spokesperson for the United States as far as Zambia is concerned, and the USAID was a programme for the United States of America so he is entitled to have a lot...