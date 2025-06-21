A 37-year-old man of Livingstone has died after being attacked by a hippopotamus while walking home from a friend’s house on Thursday night. The incident occurred near the Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park in the More Light residential area. According to Smith Lukwesa, a neighbour of the deceased, the two had supper together at around 21:00 hours at his home. Lukwesa left Simutowe’s house at about 21:40 hours and returned to his own, only to be informed 20 minutes later by another neighbour, Patrick Chimfwembe, that Simutowe had been attacked by a hippo and dragged into the nearby national park. Southern Province Police Commissioner Auxensio Daka confirmed the incident in a statement, Friday, saying the matter was reported to Livingstone Central Police...