VICE President Mutale Nalumango says people want former president Edgar Lungu to continue playing politics after his death. The Vice President was responding to Shiwang’andu PF member of parliament, Stephen Kampyongo, who wanted to find out the challenge government was facing with Lungu’s family in resolving issues around the repatriation of the former president’s remains. “We work collectively, we are one government, in this matter I am within the government and the efforts of government. I am part of it, I will not remove myself from what this government has been doing and the efforts of government in trying to ensure that Zambia, even over a funeral, can remain united and we mourn our late president. So where are we...