The United Nations in Zambia has appointed 24 individuals as Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) supporters, among them gospel musician Pompi, media personality Lulu Haangala, and His Royal Highness Chief Madzimawe. Unveiled on Tuesday, the new cohort of SDG supporters comprises artists, influencers, professionals, and traditional leaders selected to help accelerate progress towards the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. They will serve in their roles until July 2027. Among them is gospel singer and entrepreneur Chaka Nyathando, popularly known as Pompi, who will champion SDG 1: No Poverty. His wife, gospel singer and recording artist Esther Chungu, will support SDG 2: Zero Hunger. SDG 3: Good Health and Wellbeing will be championed by neurosurgeon and consultant Dr Kachinga Sichizya alongside media...