NGOCC has expressed disappointment over the failure by both government and the family of the late former president, Edgar Lungu, to amicably resolve the impasse surrounding his burial. In a statement, NGOCC Chairperson Beauty Katebe said the way the situation had been handled, resulting in a decision to bury him outside the country, sets a very unfortunate and dangerous precedent for the future. She added that the unresolved impasse had deprived Zambians of the opportunity to pay their final respects to the former president. “The Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) expresses deep disappointment over the failure by both the Government and the family of the late 6th Republican President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, to amicably resolve the impasse surrounding...