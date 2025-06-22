WE should learn to forgive one another to be able to grow as Christians, says Catholic Priest Fr Noah Lungu. Fr Lungu has noted that families, churches and politics suffer from deep wounds and unresolved conflicts. During his homily, Thursday, Fr Lungu said Christians must reclaim the simplicity and purity in Christ. “In our world, you can imagine how people can easily insult one another, lash out at one another and sow seeds of discord. But Paul doesn’t do that. Rather, Paul makes himself vulnerable, expressing the love that he has for the people. Paul is expressing his pastoral heart with a lot of humility and great passion, warning them that they are in danger of being led astray. He’s...