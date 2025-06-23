MINISTER of Justice Princess Kasune says contrary to sentiments from Lusaka Province, people from other provinces, including rural areas, have endorsed Bill No. 7. On Friday, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) launched a position paper indicating that Bill No. 7 should be rejected. They argued that the government process had failed to meet minimum standards for Zambia’s democracy, posing a grave threat to it. The joint CSO group included the Christian Churches Monitoring Group, ActionAid, JCTR, Chapter One Foundation, Alliance for Accountability Advocates Zambia, Transparency International Zambia (TIZ), and many more. Commenting on this in an interview, Saturday, Kasune said people from rural areas viewed the clauses differently because they didn’t have the same access to service delivery as those in...