A FEMALE police officer has died after being hit by a tipper truck at a police checkpoint in Livingstone. The officer, identified as Constable Elizabeth Banda, 35, was on duty at Gate 3 of Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park when the driver of a Scania tipper truck, identified as Bonnie Mbulo of Kapiri Mposhi, failed to obey her signal to stop. Southern Province Police Commanding Officer Auxensio Daka confirmed the incident, stating that it happened at around 13:15 hours on Sunday along Nakatindi Road. He has since advised police officers working on highways and at checkpoints to be extra careful and to prioritise personal safety when enforcing road safety regulations. “Livingstone District Police Traffic recorded one fatal road traffic accident (R.T.A.) which...