GOVERNANCE Activist Rueben Lifuka has appealed to government and former president Edgar Lungu’s family to reach a compromise and have the former president buried in his homeland. Lifuka says a win-win outcome is still possible, and it should be pursued not out of weakness, but out of honour for Lungu as a man, the office he held, and the country he served. In an interview, Saturday, Lifuka said Lungu was a national figure, and therefore his death could not be an isolated grief. “The events of the past two weeks, following the passing of Zambia’s sixth Republican President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, have stirred deep emotions across the nation and will leave permanent scars if we fail to rise as one...