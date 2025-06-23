MINEWORKERS Union of Zambia (MUZ) president Joseph Chewe has urged government to ensure the safety of illegal miners at Senseli Mine. On Saturday, Chingola UPND member of parliament Chipoka Mulenga announced the reopening of the Senseli Mine after youths threatened to riot, demanding access to the mine. Mulenga, who is also Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister, handed over the pit with a strong emphasis on adhering to safety standards and not allowing children to work there. Commenting on this in an interview, Sunday, Chewe said the Ministry of Mines must deploy staff to ensure that the miners are operating sustainably and safely. “Looking at the numbers of people that are doing mining which we are referring to as illegal mining,...