NDOLA Mayor Jones Kalyati says he is consulting with his lawyer regarding his next step, following the raid on his residence by a joint team of law enforcement agencies on Saturday morning. Kalyati says he suspects that the Anti-Corruption Commission wants to investigate him in relation to some of the properties he owns, as the officers walked away with property documents. In an interview, Sunday, Kalyati said he was disappointed by the unprofessionalism exhibited by the officers who proceeded to search his home in his absence, adding that the whole operation was traumatising to the children. “I learnt about the ordeal through social media. I called home, only to learn that yes, they were still there actually. They had turned...