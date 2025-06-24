INFRASTRUCTURE Minister Charles Milupi says people should be fair in how they judge President Hakainde Hichilema regarding former president Edgar Lungu’s funeral, as he has been sympathetic and fatherly. Milupi adds that it is not too late for the Lungu family to re-evaluate their decision to bury him in South Africa, as the burial site the government had provided is still available. On Saturday, NGOCC expressed disappointment over the failure by both government and Lungu’s family to amicably resolve the impasse surrounding his burial. In an interview, Sunday, Milupi said people should be fair in how they judge the State in this particular matter. “People now pretend to have short memories. That’s why we are saying be fair in how...