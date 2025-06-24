THE Ministry of Health is inviting applications from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the vacant position of director general at the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA). The position was previously held by Victor Nyasulu. Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Lishimpi says the job purpose is to oversee the procurement, storage and distribution of quality and cost-effective medicines and medical supplies to all public health facilities in the country. According to the job advertisement issued by the Ministry of Health, Lishimpi stated that qualified candidates must possess at least 10 years of experience, of which five years should be at senior management level, among other qualifications. “The Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency...