THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enhance the fight against crime. This MOU will enable DEC to have real-time access to information on vehicles used in criminal activities. Speaking during the signing of the MOU, DEC Director General Nason Banda said RTSA played an important role in investigations. “This occasion is very important because it marks a very big milestone in our fight to curb crime. As you are aware, RTSA plays a very big role in our investigations. They are custodians of the kind of data that makes it easy for us to catch the criminals. They are custodians of the kind of data...