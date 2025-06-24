SOME of you didn’t vote well in 2021, that’s why you haven’t benefited from the empowerment funds that are provided by the CEEC, Small and Medium Enterprise Minister Elias Mubanga told Lumezi residents. Mubanga says it will be difficult for Lumezi residents to access empowerment funds from government if they do not vote for UPND candidate Lufeyo Ngoma in the upcoming Lumezi by-elections. Speaking when he addressed residents of Lumezi constituency in Kamimba ward, ahead of the by-election scheduled for June 26, 2025, Mubanga told voters not to vote for a party that had been in government in the past because they did not bring any development to Lumezi constituency. “We want pupils to be learning for free. Free education...