Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Kabuswe speaking to the media during a press briefing at the Ministry in Lusaka on Monday 22nd April 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

MINES Minister Paul Kabuswe says his ministry, in collaboration with other line ministries, is working on a national programme to deploy defence and security personnel to curb illegal mining activities of gold and other minerals across the country. Kabuswe also says government, through the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security, has constituted a team comprising DEC, anti-terrorism and immigration to flush out foreigners involved in illegal mining. Speaking when he rendered a ministerial statement in Parliament, Tuesday, Kabuswe said government was committed to protecting the lives of citizens and ensuring responsible exploitation of mineral resources. “The Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development in collaboration with other line ministries which include the ministries of home affairs and internal security and...