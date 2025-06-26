JUSTICE Minister Princess Kasune has introduced the Constitution of Zambia Amendment Bill No. 7 to Parliament. Speaking when she presented the Bill, Wednesday, Kasune said one of its objectives was to revise the composition of the National Assembly to provide for the increase in the number of constituency-based seats from 156 to 211, among other proposals. “Madam Speaker, I beg to present a bill titled the Constitution of Zambia Amendment Bill, National Assembly Bill No. 7 of 2025. The objects of the bill are: a) to revise the composition of the National Assembly to provide for the increase in the number of constituency-based seats from 156 to 211, to actualise the delimitation report by the Electoral Commission; b) revise the...