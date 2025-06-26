CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the UPND government will confront PF after former president Edgar Lungu has been put to rest. And Mweetwa says as opposed to sentiments, the burial of Lungu in a foreign country will be a direct dent on the PF leadership. On Tuesday, Historian Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa said Lungu’s burial in exile would be a dent on President Hakainde Hichilema’s legacy. In an interview, Wednesday, Mweetwa said government would wait for Lungu to be buried and then confront the Patriotic Front party on a round table discussion. “Time will come when we now have to face off once we put former president Lungu to rest and may his soul rest in peace. We are going...