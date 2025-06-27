Mulambo Haimbe, as Minister of Justice, making his remarks during the launch of the Zambia National Committee on prevention of Genocide, War crimes, Crimes against humanity and all forms of discrimination program in Lusaka on Thursday 21st March, 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

FOREIGN Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Mulambo Haimbe says government still wishes to re-engage with the family of late former president Edgar Lungu to find middle ground in order to accord him a befitting send-off. Speaking when he featured on SABC, Thursday, Haimbe said the court process allowed the two parties to re-engage outside court. “Government has always been willing to move in the direction of a process that is consultative. I think I have to adopt Minister [Ronald] Lamola’s words as my own. He could not have put it any better. In fact, let me take the opportunity to thank the South African government, the President of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa, and of course, my counterpart for being...