THE National Assembly has adopted a motion moved by Solwezi East UPND MP Alex Katakwe, urging government to develop a policy and legal framework to regulate the use of Artificial Intelligence. The motion was seconded by Kanyama UPND member of parliament Monty Chinkuli. In his debate earlier, Katakwe said setting up a regulatory framework in Zambia for Artificial Intelligence was urgent and could not be delayed any longer. “Madam Speaker, indeed, setting up a regulatory framework in Zambia for AI statutes is urgent and cannot be delayed anymore. AI has special characteristics, application advantages and drawbacks. Indeed, to this effect, it is imperative that this House urges the government to draft a law regulating all issues associated with AI, such...