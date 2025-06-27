FORMER PF secretary general Davies Mwila says PF officials know that they will be arrested after burying the late former president, Edgar Lungu. On Wednesday, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said the UPND government would confront PF on a roundtable discussion after Lungu had been put to rest. In an interview, Thursday, Mwila said PF members were very much aware of what was coming. “The PF members know because the UPND members are so cruel, we know, you think that people don’t know? They know that after this some will go to jail, others will die, we know. So, you think that people don’t know. They know, the PF members are very much aware of what is coming because that’s...