FOREIGN Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Mulambo Haimbe says government is yet to evacuate Zambian nationals in Israel and Iran, following the tensions between the two countries. In a statement, Friday, Haimbe said 177 Zambians were registered and prioritised for evacuation through the Taba border crossing into Egypt. “There is currently a ceasefire in place between Israel and Iran. However, we are making necessary arrangements to evacuate our nationals in the event that it does not hold. Our Mission in Tel Aviv, immediately activated an emergency tracking and communication mechanism to account for all registered Zambians. Further, they conducted route reconnaissance to establish the most suitable border crossing to exit Israel. A coordinated Task Force Team, involving Cabinet Office, Ministry...