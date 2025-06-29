ZESCO says the commissioning of the 100 megawatt (MW) Chisamba Solar PV Plant is set to revolutionise the country’s electricity landscape. And the Utility has announced that President Hakainde Hichilema will inaugurate the solar power plant, the nations largest single-site facility on Monday, June 30. In a statement issued by the Zesco Corporate Affairs Department, the utility said the $100 million project is expected to generate clean electricity for about 30,000 to 50,000 Zambian homes annually. “Zambia is firmly set to revolutionize its electricity landscape with the official commissioning of the Chisamba 100-megawatt Solar PV Plant. On Monday, 30 June 2025, the President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, will inaugurate the nation’s largest single-site solar facility in...