Zambia Police Service Inspector General of Police Graphael C. Musamba with Gender in Development, Office of the President Director Henry Nkhoma, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Zambia Resident Representative James Wakiaga and High Commission of Canada to Zambia Head of Office Corry Van Gaal during the launch of the Zambia Police Service Gender Information Management System (GIMS), Gender Roster, and E-Learning Platform in Lusaka on Friday 27th June 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

ZAMBIA recorded more than 42,178 cases of gender-based violence (GBV) in 2023 alone, a 1.8 per cent increase from the previous year, with defilement alone accounting for 667 incidents, according to figures released during the launch of the Zambia Police Service’s Gender Information Management System (GIMS), Gender Roster, and E-Learning Platform on Friday. Speaking at the launch in Lusaka, Director-Gender in Development under Cabinet Office, Henry Nkhoma, who represented Permanent Secretary Mainga Kabika, said the alarming figures were a call to action. “These statistics are not just numbers. They represent shattered childhoods, broken families, traumatised women and girls, and a society that continues to struggle with deeply rooted inequalities, the GIMS, Gender Roster and E-Learning platform are not just technological...