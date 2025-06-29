THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) says it has finally arrested one of the country’s most wanted notorious drug lords identified as Henry Shula Kasolo, 53, of Lusaka’s Leopards Hill area. DEC says it has also seized $10,200 and K6,000 cash from Kasolo, believed to be proceeds of crime, along with a Toyota Hilux alleged to have been used in illicit activities. In a statement issued by DEC Public Relations Officer Allan Tamba, Saturday, the Commission said the suspect, who has been on the its radar for a considerable period, was apprehended on Thursday, in connection with the offence of trafficking in 117 packs of compressed high-grade cannabis weighing 73.9 kilograms, concealed in four suitcases. “The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC),...