ATTORNEY General Mulilo Kabesha says government has improved the capacity of investigative agencies in the country. He says with DNA testing available, it is easy to investigate cases of rape and defilement. Recently, the NGOCC Executive Director Anne Anamela welcomed government’s intention to make rape and defilement cases non-bailable, but called on authorities to ensure the investigative processes were robust and thorough before suspects were arrested. Commenting on this in an interview, Friday, Kabesha said investigative mechanisms had improved, adding that investigations did not take long due to CCTVs and DNA tests being available. “Government has always been putting in place investigative mechanisms, improving capacity building. That has always been there. And also, if maybe to just give comfort...