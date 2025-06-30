FORMER PF secretary general Davies Mwila says the Tonse Alliance would have won the just ended Lumezi parliamentary by-election if the Patriotic Front was not mourning the death of former president Edgar Lungu. UPND won the Lumezi parliamentary by-election, with its candidate Lufeyo Ngoma getting 11,521 votes while NCP’s Goodson Banda got 6,821 votes. Wiseman Mvula of Citizens First got 556 votes followed by Isaiah Banda of UPPZ with 544 votes. Independent candidate Pilila Mwanza got 512 votes while Nebby Manda of the Leadership Movement got 212 votes. In an interview, Mwila said the PF had no time to campaign because of the funeral. “It was because of the funeral. No one went for campaigns and they know. They did...