CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the country has made significant progress in strengthening public institutions to address historic inequalities and promote inclusivity in the public service. And Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) president Blake Mulala says public service workers are the institutional memory of the state because they carry with them decades of experience. He says neglecting them in policy consideration and motivation makes government not only lose workers but also expertise, continuity and institutional integrity in service delivery. Speaking during the Africa Public Service Day, Sunday, Mweetwa said government’s decentralisation agenda was central to the progress made on addressing inequalities. “The country has made significant progress in strengthening public institutions to address historic inequalities and promote inclusivity....