STATE House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka says President Hakainde Hichilema has never been on leave in the four years he has been in office, as he is on call 24/7. Earlier, Socialist Party leader Dr Fred M’membe, in a statement, wondered whether President Hichilema was working when the cost of living in the country was high, and stated that the President should work during holidays. The President had earlier raised a concern that the country already had too many holidays with low levels of productivity across the board. Reacting to M’membe’s statement, Hamasaka said M’membe himself should rest if he wanted, as he had nothing much to do, unlike the President, who was running the whole country. “But who...