FIRST Republican president Kenneth Kaunda’s son Kaweche has urged former president Edgar Lungu’s family to reach a consensus with government and bring his body back to Zambia. Kaweche says his father was also buried at Embassy Park against his wishes for Zambia’s sake. Meanwhile, Paramount Chief Mpezeni’s Induna George Zulu says of all the former presidents, Kenneth Kaunda was the most ill-treated when he lost power. Speaking on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview, Kaweche said the Lungu family should look beyond politics, adding that Lungu was the president of the whole country. “Only six of us in this population of Zambia, only six families have been through this, so I can understand the hurt that the Lungu family is going through. We...