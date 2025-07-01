PROFESSOR Nkandu Luo appeared at Police Headquarters yesterday for interrogations, where she lamented that there is no love and empathy in the country as police summoned her despite having lost her daughter. And PF Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda says Prof Luo’s summons relates to her statement demanding the release of late former president Edgar Lungu’s son, Dalitso’s passport. Prof Luo had alleged on Prime TV that Dalitso was summoned by the DEC despite mourning his father. However, Dalitso refuted these claims through his lawyer Mehluli Batakathi and demanded K5 million and a retraction from Prime TV for publishing malicious and false claims purportedly made by Professor Luo. Addressing the media at the Police Headquarters where she was summoned for questioning,...