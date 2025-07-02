SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has directed Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali to issue a ministerial statement explaining why bus operators have not considered reducing fares despite a continued drop in fuel prices. During the matters of urgent public importance in the National Assembly, Tuesday, Nyimba Independent MP Menyani Zulu questioned whether it was right for public transporters not to reduce bus fares given the decrease in fuel pump prices. “When fuel is increased, the passenger operators, within a week or a day, they always cry for an increase in the fees for their passengers. I’ve been observing for the last four months, fuel has been decreasing from K32, it has come down to K23 as of...