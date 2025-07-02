HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says comments by some PF members that they will be prosecuted after former president Edgar Lungu’s funeral are highly malicious, stating that only individuals who have committed offences will be answerable to the law. Last week, former PF secretary general Davies Mwila said PF officials are aware that they will be arrested after burying the late former president because that is the nature of the UPND government. In an interview, Tuesday, Mwiimbu said PF members have nothing to worry about if they have not committed any offences, adding that government believed in the rule of law and it would ensure that the rights of individuals are protected. “The UPND government under the...