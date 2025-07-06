GOVERNMENT Chief Whip Stafford Mulusa says the “demon of confusion” has possessed the Patriotic Front, such that not even the national day of prayer and reconciliation which they initiated can help to heal the party. Commenting on the recent disorderly conduct of some PF MPs in Parliament, where the presiding officer had to excuse them from the House, Mulusa said senior PF members were so frustrated that they did not want order in the National Assembly. “PF is a frustrated party. Some members are so frustrated, especially those senior members. They are so frustrated that they don’t want order in the House. So they will do anything to just disturb the business of the House. What you saw, that was...