A MAN in Choma is on the run after allegedly axing and knifing his seven-months pregnant wife several times on the head and abdomen. The victim, who is separated from her husband, was at her parents’ residence when she was attacked. Southern Province Police Commanding Officer Auxensio Daka confirmed the incident, stating that Choma Central Police Station was alerted on Sunday, July 6, at around 04:25 hours by Navel Namuswa, aged 58, of Shibinda Village under Chief Cooma, that his daughter Nchimunya Namuswa, aged 22, had been unlawfully wounded by her husband Lushomo Mabulo, of the same village. “The incident occurred on July 5, 2025, at around 16:00 hours in Shibinda Village, Chief Cooma, Choma District. Brief facts of the...