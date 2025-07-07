CIVIL Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR) Executive Director Isabel Mukelabai says many Zambian households are struggling due to low wages and high cost of living, leading to increased poverty. On Thursday, the Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) disclosed that the cost of living in Lusaka for a family of five had increased by K490.41 in June, now standing at K11,763.38. This increase was notably driven by a significant rise in charcoal prices and other non-food components. In an interview, Friday, Mukelabai said the high cost of living was making households more vulnerable as they cannot afford basic needs. “We are aware that there was a revision in the minimum wage for domestic workers to cushion them from the high...