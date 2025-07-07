CITIZENS First leader Harry Kalaba says Vice-President Mutale Nalumango cannot relate to the suffering of Zambians because she gets everything for free. Kalaba says he feels sorry for Vice-President Nalumango as she is failing to condemn her government for failing to arrest the cost of living. On Friday, Vice-President Nalumango said the appreciation of the Kwacha, reductions in fuel prices and the stabilisation of mealie meal costs had left the opposition with no criticism to level against the UPND government. In an interview, Saturday, Kalaba said Vice-President Nalumango had lost touch with reality. “When I talk about the roads, Chienge-Kaputa road which has not been tarred up to now, is that not an issue I am talking about? And when...