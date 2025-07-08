MINISTRY of Education Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Dr Kelvin Mambwe says the ministry will engage the Copperbelt University (CBU) to understand the challenges the institution is facing regarding academic staff resignations. The Higher Education Authority (HEA) recently expressed concern over the high levels of academic staff resignations at CBU, revealing that 25 academic staff have left the institution since January. In an interview, Friday, Dr Mambwe said there was need to investigate the issue and find a way of resolving the matter. “As a key stakeholder, we should be able to take interest, we should be interested in what is going on. I’ll ask for a report from Copperbelt University to just appreciate the gravity of the concerns that...