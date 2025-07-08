THE Human Rights Commission (HRC) has expressed concern over the violent clash between illegal miners and the security personnel at Kinkonge Gold Mine in Mufumbwe District, which resulted in deaths and injuries on July 6, 2025. In a statement, Monday, HRC Spokesperson Mweelwa Muleya called for thorough investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths and to subject the perpetrators of this grave violation of the right to life to the due process of the law. He also urged the security wings to avoid using disproportionate force to protect lives. “The violent clash between the informal miners and the security personnel at Kinkonge Gold Mine in Mufumbwe District of North-Western Province that resulted in deaths and injuries on 6th July...