CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has dismissed as “madness” the assertion by Miles Sampa that the UPND will be a one-term government. On Friday, Matero PF MP Miles Sampa said the UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema would set a record in Zambia as a one-term government. In an interview, Saturday, Mweetwa questioned what lenses the PF was using to make such a claim when it had lost major by-elections. “That [assertion that UPND will be a one-term government] is political fantasy. We had a by-election in Lumezi, where was PF in Lumezi? Where was the opposition in Lumezi? They tried to use certain circumstances obtaining in the country to win that seat, they lost miserably because people are looking into...