LAND and Natural Resources Minister Sylvia Masebo says a number of title deeds were issued fraudulently between 2019 and early 2021, a situation government is working hard to clean up. Speaking when she paid a courtesy call on the Kalulushi District Commissioner, Sunday, Masebo said in 2019, 2020 and just before the 2021 general election, a lot of unfortunate things happened within the Ministry of Lands as far as land administration in the country was concerned. “Indeed, I must admit that we have issues here on the Copperbelt concerning land, especially here in Kalulushi where the local authority does not have land, not even for dumping its waste. I’m also aware of the fact that they have to dump [waste]...