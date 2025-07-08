LUAPULA Province Minister Nason Musonda says Luapula is no longer a PF stronghold, as residents have come to realise the importance of supporting the government in power. Meanwhile, Musonda says the UPND government could have pursued PF members upon coming into power, but it chose not to, thanks to President Hichilema, who stands for peace. In an interview, Sunday, Musonda noted that despite President Hichilema receiving limited support from Luapula residents during the 2021 general elections, he did not discriminate in delivering development to the province. “But to be honest, Luapula used to be a stronghold for PF, but it’s no longer a stronghold for PF in the sense that I think that the people of Luapula Province have realised...