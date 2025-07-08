FORMER PF secretary general Davies Mwila says based on the UPND’s performance, the ruling party will not achieve the 50+1 margin in the 2026 elections. And Mwila says the PF and its Tonse Alliance can easily campaign in six months prior to the 2026 general elections and emerge victorious. Recently, Central Province Permanent Secretary Dr Milner Mwanakampwe said that President Hakainde Hichilema did not need to campaign for 2026 as he had already fulfilled his promises to Zambians. In an interview, Saturday, Mwila said “God will do miracles” because the UPND “has to go” in 2026. “I have always said they (UPND) are not going to compete with PF; they are competing with Zambians, because it is the Zambian people...