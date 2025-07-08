POLICE have arrested 21-year-old Lushomo Mubula, who was on the run after axing and knifing his seven-month pregnant wife, Nchimunya Namuswa, in Choma on Saturday. And Namuswa, whose condition is still critical, has been repatriated to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) for specialised treatment. Southern Province Police Commanding Officer Auxensio Daka, in an update on the incident reported to Choma Police Station on Sunday, July 6, stated that Navel Namuswa, aged 58, of Shibinda Village, had reported that his 22-year-old daughter, Nchimunya Namuswa, had been unlawfully wounded by her husband. “Brief facts of the matter are that on July 5, 2025, at around 16:00 hours in Shibinda Village, Chief Cooma, Choma District, the victim, who is currently separated from her...