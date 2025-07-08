MPOROKOSO PF MP Brian Mundubile says corruption under the UPND has spread because individuals engaging in such vices in high positions go unpunished. Mundubile further says it’s unfair for Health Minister Dr Elijah Muchima to claim that there are still thieves in government when the individuals doing business with government are all UPND-friendly. On Friday, Dr Muchima said there were still some thieves in government, disclosing that he stopped a transaction where some engineers wanted to spend K10 million to fix a crack at Mufumbwe District Hospital. In an interview, Sunday, Mundubile said when corruption is tolerated in high positions, even officers in lower ranks follow suit. “You see, when corruption is tolerated in high positions, even the officers in...