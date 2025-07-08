FORMER Home Affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo says it is concerning that the UPND government, after claiming to have brought order to the mining sector, has now caused the death of civilians. Kampyongo adds that there is no need for the Ministry of Defence to intervene in addressing illegal mining, as the Ministry of Home Affairs has enough capacity to handle such situations. He has further accused the UPND government of allowing lawlessness to take root in the mining sector. On Sunday, government, through Defence Minister Ambrose Lufuma, declared war on illegal mining, stating that the law would take its course regardless of whether those involved were political cadres, traditional leaders or ministers. Meanwhile, Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security...