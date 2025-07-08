MATERO PF MP Miles Sampa says the UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema will make a record in Zambia as a one-term government. Sampa adds that the UPND’s arrogance has come early, citing their “kwenyu” (tick) slogans. Meanwhile, Mporokoso PF MP Brian Mundubile says Bill No. 7 died the moment the Constitutional Court pronounced its judgement on it. Addressing the media, Friday, Sampa said the UPND government knew that its time in government would expire in 2026 and that was why it was panicking. “The UPND are saying that there is no opposition because they are scared; you only complain about a revival if they are scaring you. They know that they are a one-term government and that’s why they are...