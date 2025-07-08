FORMER Secretary to Cabinet Leslie Mbula says most politicians who are claiming that there is disunity in the country are those who committed crimes and are crying foul to avoid prosecution. And House of Chiefs Chairperson Chief Choongo says every Zambian must subscribe to the unity that the country’s forefathers fought for. In an interview, Monday, ahead of Unity Day, which falls today, Mbula said Zambians were very united but politicians were trying to destroy the nation’s unity. “As Zambians, we are very united. I can tell you this because if I meet somebody, we’ll talk very nicely together. But you must differentiate, and that’s what we are failing to do, differentiate between the law visiting those who committed crimes...