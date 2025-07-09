CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says name calling will not change the Patriotic Front’s political misfortune. On Saturday, PF acting president Given Lubinda cautioned Kalulushi residents against voting for the UPND in the upcoming Ngweshi Ward by-election, saying that doing so would be a senseless act. Lubinda urged the people of Kalulushi to vote for the PF candidate as a way of mourning former president Edgar Lungu. But reacting to the remarks in an interview, Monday, Mweetwa described Lubinda’s comments as disrespectful and insulting to voters. “Calling citizens by such names all in the name of wanting to harness a vote, it’s not right. So, now let’s put it this way: the people who vote for UPND as they did...