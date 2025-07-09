A FARMER in Chambishi’s Luwela Community says the pollution that was caused by Sino-Metals Leach Zambia Limited and Rongxing Investment Limited has negatively impacted them as they are unable to conduct farming activities in the area. Peter Lanje has also lamented that the pollution could have lasting health problems on members of affected households. Meanwhile, Conservation Advocates Zambia Co-Founder Mehluli Malisa says the magnitude of the disaster demands a comprehensive reassessment of all proposed compensation with the affected communities. Recently, Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo had announced that farmers whose crops were affected by the two-mining firm’s pollution would receive a three-year compensation package, an increase from one-year compensation previously announced. Meanwhile, Matambo said the initial one-year compensation awarded to farmers...